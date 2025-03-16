Walter Berry Sees Championship DNA in St. John's

The Red Storm have arrived. This St. John’s team isn’t searching for an identity anymore—they’ve built it with
Rick Pitino paced the sideline. His Red Storm were down a man. RJ Luis Jr., one of his key scorers, was out with a
Rick Pitino is no stranger to shaking things up in college basketball. From his days at Kentucky and Louisville to his
NEW YORK, NY - "We are watching history being made with this team," Rick Pitino said, his voice filled with admiration."
NEW YORK (Feb. 16, 2025) – The No. 9/8 St. John’s men’s basketball team (22-4, 13-2 BIG EAST) captured its third win
The Red Storm have arrived. This St. John’s team isn’t searching for an identity anymore—they’ve built it with
Rick Pitino paced the sideline. His Red Storm were down a man. RJ Luis Jr., one of his key scorers, was out with a
Rick Pitino is no stranger to shaking things up in college basketball. From his days at Kentucky and Louisville to his