St. John’s Signs Former Five-Star Prospect

QUEENS, N.Y. (March 31, 2025) – The St. John’s men’s basketball program announced the signing of former five-star prospect and Arizona State transfer Joson Sanon on Monday.

Sanon, a 6-foot-5 guard who has three years of eligibility remaining, averaged 11.9 points in 28.3 minutes per game. He shot 36.9 percent from 3-point range during his freshman season with the Sun Devils.

“Joson is a young man with great potential,” said St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino. “He was a five-star basketball player coming out of high school. Joson is a great shooter, really good athlete and has absolutely outstanding potential.”

The Fall River, Mass., native appeared in 27 games, making nine starts during his rookie campaign for the Sun Devils. Sanon came on strong over the final weeks of the season logging 18.8 points per game over his last five contests.

On March 1 during a loss at Utah, Sanon exploded for a season-high 28 points marking, the highest scoring total by an Arizona State player since Remy Martin had 31 on Feb. 25, 2021 and it was the second-most ever by a Sun Devils freshman in a road game since Jahii Carson’s 32-point performance at Washington on Feb. 2, 2013.

The 19-year-old tallied 14 double-digit scoring efforts and led the Sun Devils offensively in five contests last season. Sanon eclipsed the 20-point mark three times and shot 42.2 percent from field goal range.

A capable shooter from distance, Sanon knocked down 45 triples during his freshman season ranking third on the team with a 36.9 percent shooting mark from beyond-the-arc. He hit multiple triples in 12 games this season and shot 58.5 percent (20-34) from 3-point land during a six-game span in the early part of the season.

Sanon was rated the No. 24 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 5 shooting guard according to 247 sports. According to ESPN, Sanon checked in at No. 23 in country and tabbed the No. 6 shooting guard.

The wing out of Vermont Academy was the state’s No. 1 player among all major recruiting services and guided the Wildcats to a 2024 New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC)-AAA Championship and National Prep Championship appearance during his senior season.

Sanon joins a Red Storm program that captured the BIG EAST Regular Season and Tournament Championships finishing the 2024-25 campaign with a 31-5 overall record and a 18-2 record in conference play.



