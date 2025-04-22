Suljanovic Signs with Red Storm

QUEENS, N.Y. (April 22, 2025) – The St. John’s men’s basketball program continued to bolster its 2025-26 roster on Tuesday with the addition of Imran Suljanovic.

Suljanovic, a 6-foot-8 wing from Austria, averaged 22.4 points per game in the FIBA U-18 EuroBasket B Division in 2024. He currently plays for the Pallacanestro Reggiana club team located in Northern Italy that competes in the Lega Basket Serie A (LBA).

“I was watching Imran on film and had to see him in person,” said 2024-25 National Coach of the Year Rick Pitino. “I traveled outside Bologna, where he impressed me more with his overall game than what I watched on film. He shoots, passes, handles and is extremely agile. [Imran has] great potential. We are very excited to have him join the Johnnies.”

Last summer, the 18-year-old shined on the European stage for his native country Austria in the 2024 EuroBasket B Division. Suljanovic averaged 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists during the international competition between European nations. He shot 45.7 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from 3-point range and 74.4 percent from the charity stripe.

Suljanovic helped lead Austria to a silver medal and a 6-1 record at the FIBA EuroBasket Tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia. He exploded for the highest single-game scoring effort in the event, pouring in 34 points shooting 6-for-13 from beyond-the-arc in a victory over Georgia on July 27, 2024.

In his debut with the Austria Senior National Team this past February, Suljanovic recorded 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 2027 FIBA World Cup European Pre-Qualifying contest against Albania.

Suljanovic is the fifth recruit to commit to the Red Storm this off-season joining a talented group of newcomers that includes Division I transfers Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Joson Sanon (Arizona State) and Oziyah Sellers (Stanford).



