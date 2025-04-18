St. John’s Signs Oziyah Sellers

QUEENS, N.Y. – The St. John’s men’s basketball program has added Stanford transfer Oziyah Sellers to its roster for the 2025-26 season.

One of the top guards in the ACC this past season, Sellers shined in his lone year at Stanford averaging 13.7 points per game, shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 40.1 percent from 3-point range and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line, the latter of which ranked fifth all-time in Cardinal men’s basketball history.

“We are super excited to have Oziyah in our program,” said 2024-25 National Coach of the Year Rick Pitino. “Not only does he bring great experience and tremendous outside shooting but his workout on his visit was incredible. Oziyah has terrific size and an unbelievable attitude. He’s a great addition for Johnnies Basketball this season.”

A 6-foot-5 guard, Sellers started all 35 contests for Stanford this season, logging 33.1 minutes per game. The Hayward, Calif., native ranked second on the team and top-25 in the ACC in scoring, tallying 28 double-figure performances. In addition, Sellers shot 41.7 percent from 3-point range during conference play.

Sellers started off his Stanford career with 24 points against Denver on Nov. 7, 2024, the third-ever highest scoring total by a Cardinal player in his debut. Throughout the season, he continued to elevate his game improving his scoring average by more than 8.5 points per contest from the year prior. Sellers recorded six 20-point outings, highlighted by a career-high 27 against Florida State on Jan. 25.

Sellers will join forces with former college and high school teammate Vince Iwuchukwu, who played in 34 games for the Johnnies last season. The duo played two seasons together at USC from 2022-24 and previously led Southern California Academy to a top-10 national ranking and a 24-4 overall record during their senior season in 2021-22. Sellers was named a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District selection for his performance on the court and in the classroom.

Prior to arriving in Palo Alto, Sellers played his first two collegiate seasons with the Trojans. As a sophomore in 2023-24 he competed in 33 games making six starts, logging 14.3 minutes, 5.2 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from deep and 82.6 percent from the charity stripe. He played in a reserve role in his first season in Los Angeles, appearing in 21 games as USC made their third-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

A consensus four-star recruit, Sellers was the No. 10 player in California and the No. 20 ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2022. While at Southern California Academy, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 45.0 percent from 3-point range during his senior campaign.

Sellers becomes the third transfer to join the reigning BIG EAST Champions this off-season along with former five-star prospect Joson Sanon from Arizona State and 2022-23 All-BIG EAST First Team selection Bryce Hopkins from Providence.



