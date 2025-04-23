St. John’s Signs 6'8" Forward

QUEENS, N.Y. (April 23, 2025) – The St. John’s men’s basketball program inked another mega addition to its decorate transfer class for the 2025-26 season with the signing of Dillon Mitchell on Wednesday.

Mitchell, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward, joins the Red Storm after starting 106 of his 107 collegiate games at Texas and Cincinnati. A consensus top-five recruit in the Class of 2022 coming out of high school, Mitchell averaged 9.8 points on 60.0 percent shooting and 7.2 boards over his last two seasons in the Big 12.

“We are thrilled to have Dillon Mitchell join our basketball family,” 2024-25 National Coach of the Year Rick Pitino said. “Pound for pound, inch for inch, [Dillon is] one of the hardest working and most productive players in the nation. He brings great experience and talent to our team.”

During his junior campaign with the Bearcats, Mitchell averaged 9.9 points on 61.4 percent shooting from the field, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He ranked 10th in the country with 66 dunks and tallied 22 double-figure scoring performances at Cincinnati. The Tampa native ranked seventh in the Big 12 and led his team with six double-doubles, capped off by an 18-point, career-high 15-rebound performance against Oklahoma State in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament.

Prior to arriving in the Queen City, Mitchell played two seasons for the Texas Longhorns from 2022-24, where he made 71 starts and a pair of trips to the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight in 2023.

As a sophomore in Austin, the Montverde Academy product posted 9.6 points on 58.5 percent shooting and 7.5 rebounds per game. Mitchell’s rebounding mark ranked second in the Big 12 while also logging eight double-doubles, good for third-most in the conference. The sophomore registered 17 double-digit scoring outings, including a career-high 21 points against UConn.

As a freshman in 2022-23, Mitchell started all 38 games as the Longhorns finished with a 29-9 record and advanced to their first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 15 years. Mitchell led the team in field goal percentage shooting at an impressive clip of 63.6 percent and set the school’s freshman record for most games played and started. The former five-star recruit averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

A highly-touted prospect out of high school, Mitchell was a top-five overall ranked prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Mitchell was named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School All-America Second Team and Sports Ilustrated’s All-America Second Team. He won a National Championship at Montverde Academy and was a McDonald’s All-American Game and the Most Valuable Player in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Mitchell becomes the sixth player to commit to St. John’s this offseason. The Red Storm currently has the No. 1 transfer recruiting class in the country,



