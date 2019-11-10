JAMAICA, NY - Where is the beef? Well, it’s no longer on Mustapha Heron’s plate.

Heron was the leading scorer for St. John’s in their overwhelming 87-57 victory over Central Connecticut State. Heron was a sniper from three-point range for the second straight game this season, making 6 out of 7 from long range while scoring a game high 30 points. In the first half, when the Red Storm was struggling a bit trying to score points, he was the player carrying the scoring load. Heron was responsible for 19 of the Johnnies 39 points in the half.

Heron has changed his body for this season. He has lost 19 pounds from last season and is now a pescatarian. Meat is no longer part of his diet. Also gone are dairy products and processed food. Heron no longer indulges in the 2 for $4 on McDonald’s menu. He says the change in his diet and his approach to his physical fitness has made him quicker on the basketball court.

The senior guard has also changed his demeanor on the court. One of the most obvious differences from last season is the fact that you hear Heron talking on the floor. I don’t remember him talking nearly as much last season after he transferred from Auburn. However, it’s obvious that he is way more vocal and has assumed a leadership role for this year’s St. John’s team.

He’s talking to his teammates, shouting encouragement, all while putting in work on the floor. You can be a vocal leader on a team, but you have to also show that you can lead by example, and Heron has done that. Shooting 10 out of 13 from deep over two games is one way to show that you are about your business. Heron has not disappointed on any level so far in this young season.

The main thing to take out of the transformation of Heron is that he did it himself. Nobody told him to do it. He said that he wanted to approach this season in a more professional manner. He did his own research on changing his diet, and he focused on getting his body to be more in tune with basketball. Heron also had a PRP injection in his knee after the end of last season and says that it has helped him his knee that limited him somewhat last year. Sounds like he just grew up and has become more mature, which is something that every adult has to do at some point in their life.

That doesn’t mean Heron is immune from criticism from his coach. Mike Anderson jokingly said in the post-game press conference that he was getting on Heron for his turnovers, he had four of them, even though the guy scored 30 points. But hey, 4 turnovers is a lot for one player to have, so the coach pointing that out can only be constructive criticism.

This looks like the way it will be for the rest of the year. Heron is definitely one of the leaders on the Red Storm and it looks like the team will benefit from it by the way he has come out of the gate.