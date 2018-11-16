PISCATAWAY, N.J.– Facing its first road test of the year, the St. John’s men’s basketball team passed with flying colors. Tying a program record with 16 made 3-pointers, the Johnnies cruised to an 84-65 victory at Rutgers on Friday night.

With the win, St. John’s (3-0) remains undefeated on the young season and improves to 3-1 all-time in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

As a team, the Red Storm shot 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the floor and sank 16 of its 32 attempts from beyond the three-point arc. Those 16 made triples matched the single-game program record, as the Johnnies also hit that number of Dec. 2, 2016, at Tulane and on March 18, 2014, against Robert Morris.

In a two-year career at Auburn that saw him eclipse the 1,000-point mark, Mustapha Heron scored 25 or more in a game three times. In three outings as a member of the Johnnies, he has now done it twice. The junior guard dominated the second half, netting 19 of his game-high 27 points in the latter stanza. He shot 10-of-14 from the floor on the night and sank four of his five attempts from deep, tying a career high in that category.

LJ Figueroa tallied his first St. John’s double-double, posting 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and no turnovers. The Lawrence, Mass., native shot 7-of-13 from the floor, including a 6-of-9 effort from three-point range.

Justin Simon narrowly missed a double-double of his own, recording 10 points, nine boards and three assists. One of four Johnnies in double figures, Marvin Clark II added 12 points to go along with three boards and three helpers.

Despite failing to reach double figures for the first time since Jan. 27, a span of 12 games, Shamorie Ponds finished with eight points and dished out six of the Johnnies’ 19 assists. The Brooklyn native also tallied two steals and pulled down four boards.

Rutgers quickly amped up its home crowd with a thunderous put-back dunk on the game’s opening possession, but St. John’s responded with 3-pointers on each of its next three trips down the floor, jumping out to a 9-2 lead with just over two minutes gone in the contest. The Scarlet Knights would never lead again.

After making six of its first 12 attempts from the floor, the Red Storm cooled off, missing six-straight and allowing Rutgers to pull within four, 15-11, near the midway mark of the half. Back-to-back buckets from Heron and Mikey Dixon quickly bumped the St. John’s lead back to eight just one minute later.