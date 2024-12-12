Johnnies Stifle Bryant

Despite the bad weather, which limited the Wednesday night crowd, St. John's got a big win against Bryant, 99-77 to remain undefeated at home. The Red Storm used quick footwork and midrange shots to take control in the second half. Zuby Ejiofor led the team with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He showed strength and hustle on both ends of the court.

Bryant came out strong, using their height to spread the floor and challenge St. John's defense. The Bulldogs had a taller front line that caused problems early. St. John's only led by four points at halftime, 45-41.

In the second half, the Red Storm got tougher. Carnesecca arena sounded louder. Ejiofor stepped up, saying, “I can’t explain it. The coaches push us, but we find another gear in the second half.” His effort inspired his teammates to play harder and smarter on defense. They held Bryant to just 36 points in the second half.

St. John's midrange shooting made the difference. Coach Rick Pitino has his players practice these shots every day. “Everyone wants threes or dunks now, but the midrange is where the game is won,” Pitino said. The team hit 50% of their shots, with many coming from the midrange.

Aaron Scott and RJ Luis Jr. also played well, scoring 17 points each. They moved the ball quickly and took smart shots. Scott was especially involved with second chance balls. The team outrebounded Bryant 44-30 and hustled to grab loose balls.

Deivon Smith electrified the arena with a show-stopping highlight reel dunk off a rebound that made even coach Pitino gasp at his vertical jump. “What Deivon did was unbelievable. I don’t think you see many players able to do that.”

Pitino praised Ejiofor’s work ethic. “If everyone worked like Zuby, we’d be unstoppable,” he said. The team is coming together and showing they can handle tough challenges. St. John’s now has an 8-2 record and is undefeated at home.

The Red Storm is turning into a team of midrange specialists. With more games like this, they could become a serious threat in the Big East.