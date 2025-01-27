St. John’s Rises to No. 15

QUEENS N.Y. (Jan. 27, 2025) – The St. John’s men’s basketball team rose in the national polls on Monday, moving up to No. 15 in the Associated Press (AP) poll and No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

In the Coaches’ poll, the Johnnies slid up seven positions to No. 14 in the country, its highest ranking since it checked in at No. 12 on March 13, 2000.

After moving up five spots from No. 20 last week, the Red Storm matched its highest ranking since 2000 in the AP poll. This marks the third time in the last 25 years St. John’s has been a top-15 team, achieving the same ranking on Dec. 29, 2014 and Feb. 28, 2011.

The Johnnies are ranked in the media poll in back-to-back weeks on two separate occasions within in a single-season for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign. Head Coach Rick Pitino’s squad was ranked in the media poll consecutively on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. Monday’s selection marks the 295th time in program history St. John’s has been included in the AP Poll.

The Red Storm are off to its best record through 20 games at 17-3 since the 1989-90 campaign. St. John’s sits tied with Marquette atop the BIG EAST standings with an 8-1 mark in league play and will look to advance to 9-1 in BIG EAST competition for the first time since the 1984-85 season, when Lou Carnesecca led the Johnnies to the Final Four.

The Johnnies have been resilient in their comeback efforts rallying from 15-point deficits in three of their nine conference games. The Red Storm, winners of six straight and 12 of its last 13, rank fifth in the country in defensive efficiency according to the advance metrics of KenPomeroy.com.

St. John’s will be back in action tomorrow night when it squares off against Georgetown in the nation’s capital at 6:30 p.m.







