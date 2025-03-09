St. John's Ends Regular Season with a BANG!

The ball floated through the air, time slipping away with every rotation. The tension in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum was suffocating. And then—SWISH. The buzzer screamed, and St. John’s roared.

Zuby Ejiofor’s game-winning jumper at the overtime buzzer lifted No. 6 St. John’s to an 86-84 victory over No. 20 Marquette in a battle that left fans gasping for air. The Red Storm had already secured the Big East regular-season title, but this? This was about heart. About fight. About proving they wouldn’t back down, no matter the stakes.

A War of Attrition

Nine players. That’s all St. John’s had. Injuries had ravaged their roster, and with the Big East Tournament looming, Coach Rick Pitino had to be thinking about the big picture. But he wasn’t about to let his team roll over.

“I told them, ‘This is your one-and-done. You lose this game, the season’s over,’” Pitino said postgame. He wanted them locked in, playoff ready. The Red Storm answered the challenge.

Marquette, fueled by Kam Jones’ 32-point explosion, threw everything at St. John’s. They led by as many as eight points in the second half, using their athleticism and three-point shooting to keep the Red Storm on their heels. The Golden Eagles could smell victory, but the Red Storm weren’t done yet.

Playing shorthanded, St. John’s had no choice but to dig deep. Fatigue set in, legs got heavy, but the heart? The heart kept beating. Pitino’s squad refused to fold. Every possession became a war. Every rebound felt like a heavyweight punch.

Luis Jr. & Richmond Deliver a Masterclass

RJ Luis Jr. was a man possessed. The 28-point, 11-rebound performance screamed dominance. He hit shots in traffic, attacked the glass, and refused to let St. John’s fold.

His energy was contagious. Every time Marquette tried to pull away, Luis found an answer—a step-back jumper, a tough finish inside, a put-back off the glass. He played like a man who knew his team needed every ounce of effort.

And then there was Kadary Richmond—St. John’s first triple-double since 1999. 10 points, 11 assists, 12 rebounds. Every time Marquette pressed, Richmond had an answer. He was the maestro, orchestrating every offensive possession, finding open teammates, and playing gritty, tenacious defense on the other end.

With Richmond controlling the pace and Luis scoring at will, the Red Storm found the strength to go blow-for-blow with a desperate Marquette team.

The Final Minutes—Hold Your Breath

This game felt destined for a dramatic ending. The crowd could feel it. Every possession was a nail-biter.

With 10.7 seconds left, Luis forced overtime with a clutch layup. The crowd froze. Marquette scrambled for a final shot, but Ben Gold’s game-winner clanked off the rim. Overtime.

In the extra session, St. John’s had to battle through exhaustion. Richmond continued to find open teammates. Ejiofor battled in the paint, grabbing clutch rebounds. The Golden Eagles wouldn’t go away, trading basket for basket, but the Red Storm refused to let this one slip.

Then came the final possession.

With the score tied at 84-84, Marquette had its chance to win it. Kam Jones, their star, drove hard to the basket. Richmond was waiting. He met Jones in the lane, arms stretched, and ripped the ball away like a thief in the night.

The ball pinballed to Simeon Wilcher. The clock was a blur. Wilcher saw Ejiofor open, dished the ball, and Zuby called GAME.

The ball swished through as the buzzer sounded. Game over. The St. John’s bench erupted. Pure, raw jubilation.

Pitino’s Favorite Win

“It’s a hell of a win,” Pitino said. “Probably my favorite of the season”. It wasn’t just the victory. It was the message: St. John’s is here, and they aren’t afraid of anyone.

The Red Storm won despite their depleted roster. They won despite facing one of the best teams in the conference. And they won in a way that proved they are built for March.

With the Big East Tournament and March Madness ahead, this team—short-handed, battle-tested, relentless—just proved they can survive any fight.

And March is just getting started.



