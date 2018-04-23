The national recruiting staff at Rivals.com made their latest update to the player rankings last week. It included the final edition of the 2018 class ranking, an update to the 2019 Rivals150, and the expansion of the 2020 rankings from 75 prospects to 100.

None of the 3 high school signees St. John’s added in the signing periods appeared in the 2018 rankings as Louisiana guard Greg Williams dropped out of the top-150 after previously earning four-star status. The Red Storm will hope for a different feeling this time next year as they are heavily involved with a flock of highly regarded recruits in the 2019 and 2020 class.

Here’s where St. John’s top targets are ranked by Rivals.com national analysts: