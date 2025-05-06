SJU Receives Largest Philanthropic Gift in University History

QUEENS, N.Y. (May 5, 2025)- St. John’s University announced that Chair of the Board of Trustees William J. Janetschek ’84CBA, ’17HON, retired Partner and Chief Financial Officer, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., already a generous and longtime University benefactor, has gifted a $32.5 million donation—the largest single financial commitment in St. John’s 155-year history.

This gift launches the construction of a new, cutting-edge, basketball practice facility at the Queens, NY, campus for the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams. Mr. Janetschek’s support directs approximately $25 million toward the construction of the basketball practice facility and $7.5 million toward student scholarships.

Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., President, stated: “The generous contributions made by loyal alumni and by Board Chair Bill Janetschek exceed any monetary measure. Bill’s transformative gift will significantly enhance St. John’s basketball programs and provide student-athletes with unparalleled opportunities to excel both on and off the court.”

The new basketball facility will feature:

Modern Training Equipment: State-of-the-art fitness, strength, and training equipment to support athletes’ physical and skill development.Hydro-Therapy PoolsAdvanced Technology: High-tech amenities, including team dining facilities, a lounge, video analysis tools, and interactive training modules.Spacious Courts: Multiple basketball courts designed to host practices and training sessions.Community Spaces: Areas for community engagement, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration among students, employees, and the community.

Mr. Janetschek, a longtime supporter of St. John’s educational and athletic initiatives, expressed his excitement about the project: “I believe in the power of sports to shape young minds and build strong communities. This facility will elevate St. John’s basketball program and inspire students to pursue and achieve their dreams with passion and dedication.”

Rick Pitino, St. John’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, shared his gratitude: “We are incredibly grateful to Bill Janetschek for his visionary support. His donation will have a lasting impact on our program and our players. We look forward to seeing our students thrive in this exceptional new environment.”

Construction of the basketball facility is scheduled to begin in the coming months, with an anticipated completion date in 2027. The University invites all stakeholders to join in celebrating this milestone and supporting the continued growth of its athletic programs.

“The new basketball practice facility will be a game-changer for the women’s basketball program,” Head Coach Joe Tartamella said. “The facility will provide our student athletes with state-of-the-art resources to further develop their skills and elevate their performance. We are grateful to Bill Janetschek for his gift and his support of St John’s athletics.”

Naming opportunities are available that allow major gift donors a tangible benefit to support St. John’s Basketball and offers a variety of ways donors can leave a legacy in the new building.

The transformative gift helps launch HEARTS ON FIRE, a $400-million, comprehensive campaign—the most ambitious in the University’s history—dedicated to strengthening a St. John’s education through visionary investments in its students, faculty, academics, and campus facilities. The campaign will fuel a bold, transformative investment in the future of capital improvements at the University.





Having worked full-time while completing his education, Mr. Janetschek prioritizes and values providing financial opportunities to young people and families burdened by hardship. Recognizing the special nature of Catholic education, he has quietly sponsored tuition costs for primary, secondary, and college students. Mr. Janetschek supports various scholarship programs to advance Catholic education and allow young people to attend Catholic high schools and colleges.

He is a charter member of the 1870 Circle of the Founders Society which recognizes those who give $5 million or more to St. John’s. Additionally, he serves as a guest lecturer and partner in The Executive-in-Residence Program, a unique feature of The Peter J. Tobin College of Business that provides undergraduate and graduate students in-school opportunities to engage in real-world business consulting with actual business and non-profit organizations. In 2024, Century Hall, one of the Queens campus’s three inaugural residence halls that opened in 1999, was renamed Janetschek Hall. The name change was enacted through a gift from Mr. Janetschek to honor his brother, Robert Janetschek ’85GP.

The Campaign for St. John's University

The goals of the HEARTS ON FIRE campaign are to:

Grow the St. John’s endowment to strengthen the University’s financial health, advance the margin of excellence, and open doors of opportunity.Undertake urgent capital projects, from reimagining historic academic buildings to converting Taffner Field House to benefit all current and future students.Realize far-reaching, Strategic Plan priorities including teaching excellence and academic innovation, the student experience, wraparound support services, research, and more.



