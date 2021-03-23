SJU Forward Is Latest To Enter Transfer Portal
St. John's frontline continues to thin out and the dearth of imposing bigs also continues, as 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior Josh Roberts has now entered the transfer portal.Roberts is the third player...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news