Red Storm Adds 2024-25 Big Sky POY

QUEENS, N.Y. – The St. John’s men’s basketball program officially added Big Sky Player of the Year Dylan Darling to its 2025-26 roster on Saturday.

Darling, a rising red-shirt junior point guard, was named the 2024-25 Big Sky Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points per game, which ranked top-25 in the country. The Spokane, Wash., native spent his first two years at Washington State and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I loved Dylan Darling’s workout at St. John’s,” said 2024-25 National Coach of the Year Rick Pitino. “[Dylan is a] hard worker and talented point guard. Love his PHD [Passionate, Hungry and Driven]. It is exactly what our culture is all about.”

In his first season at Idaho State this past year, Darling started all 28 contests at point guard averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. A finalist for the Riley Wallace Award that is presented to the top transfer, Darling was one of three players to rank top-30 nationally in points and assists per game along with New Mexico’s Donovan Dent and Merrimack’s Adam Clark. Darling logged 14 20-point outings, including a career-high 34 points against Northern Arizona on March 3.

In 2023-24, Darling played three games at Washington State before missing the remainder of the season due to injury and obtained a medical redshirt.

During his first season with the Cougars, Darling played in 25 games making four starts as a freshman. He averaged 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game during the 2022-23 campaign.

Prior to college ball, Darling starred at Central Valley High School where he was named Washington State 4A Player of the Year, SBLive Washington Player of the Year and Greater Spokane League MVP. He broke the league’s scoring record previously held by former Gonzaga standout Adam Morrison by averaging 33.2 points per game.

Dylan’s father, James Darling, was a 10-year NFL veteran after an All-American collegiate career at Washington State. In the professional ranks, the linebacker played for the Philadelphia Eagles (1997-2000), New York Jets (2001-2002) and the Arizona Cardinals (2003-07).

Darling joins St. John’s No. 1 rated transfer class in the country.



