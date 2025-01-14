Network Share: Johnnies in NYC '25

Jason Safford, staff writer at RedstormReport.com notified in the wee hours of today's morning, he coiuld in fact provide some questions and answers relative to Georgetown's tilt tonight, at St. John's. For a pre-look, click here. The in-game chat thread is here.
Well, Safford, a professional that maintains a high level of Johnnie knowledge, agreed to answer and issue questions. It's germane, as the Hoyas battle SJU, tonight.
Return for more coverage!
1) How are the Johnnie's defending now? Much full court pressing?
Man 2 Man, limited pressing. High intensity, ball help rotation.
2) Who is the offensive threat and how does he get shots?
RJ Luis Jr midrange jumper. Zuby Ejiofor post and putbacks.
3) Has hC Rick Pitino mellowed much?
Not much
4) Who is the x factor?
Simeon Wilcher
5) If you coached vs the Johnnies, what would you do/attack?
Movement offense from the post-. Zone defense force them to shoot 3s