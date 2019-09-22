News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 20:00:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

JUCO All-American commits to St. John's

DeAnte' Mitchell
Staff Writer

Junior college All American Vince Cole committed to St. John's following his official visit to campus this weekend. The 6-foot-6 small forward chose St. John's over the likes of Oregon State, Fresn...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}