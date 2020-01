PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo had 19 points as Providence edged past St. John's 63-58 on Wednesday night.

Luwane Pipkins had six rebounds for Providence (11-7, 4-1 Big East Conference). David Duke added six rebounds. Kalif Young had eight rebounds.

LJ Figueroa had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Red Storm (12-6, 1-4). Rasheem Dunn added 11 points and six rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.