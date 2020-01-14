News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 18:01:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

SJU Recruits Shine, Anderson Back on Trail

Marley Paul • RedStormReport
Staff Writer
@MarleyPaul22

Coach Mike Anderson finally picked up his first Big East victory Saturday, leading St. John’s past DePaul on Saturday afternoon. Roughly 24 hours after leaving Madison Square Garden with a win, the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}