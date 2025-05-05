SJU Announces 4-Star Wing's commitment

QUEENS, N.Y. – The St. John’s men’s basketball program announced the commitment of talented four-star high school prospect Kelvin Odih on Wednesday.

Odih, a native of Providence, R.I., is a top-75 recruit in the Class of 2025. He spent his senior year at Southern California Academy, the alma mater of fellow Red Storm commit Oziyah Sellers, after previous stints at South Kent (Conn.) and La Salle Academy (R.I).

In his hometown of Providence, Odih helped lead La Salle to a 29-2 record and the 2023 Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) Division 1 championship while earning all-state honors. The incoming freshman wing was named the Rhode Island MaxPreps Player of the Year after averaging 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game to go with 15 double-doubles.

Additionally, Odih competed at the Pangos All-American Camp and was the Top-60 Game Most Valuable Player. He played for Rhode Island Elite on the AAU circuit.

Odih becomes the ninth newcomer to sign with the Johnnies, joining four returners in Zuby Ejiofor, Lefteris Liotopoulos, Ruben Prey and Sadiku Ibine Ayo



