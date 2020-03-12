QUEENS, N.Y. (March 12, 2020) – St. John’s University, in conjunction with the NCAA and BIG EAST Conference, has suspended all activities for its 17 Division I athletic programs indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 health threat. The decision was announced Thursday in accordance with guidance from public health and medical professionals and University leadership.

Effective immediately, all competition, practices and athletic related activities are postponed for the foreseeable future to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters.

Statement from St. John’s Director of Athletics Mike Cragg

“Due to continuous developments on the national and international levels, it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and all members of the St. John’s Athletics community that we proactively take these measures. The health and well-being of these individuals will always be our priority. While this is a challenging time for all of us, I firmly believe it is important to take action, despite the unfortunate impact it will have, in order to help ensure the safety of everyone involved with Red Storm Athletics.”