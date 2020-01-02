There was little sign of disappointment between Greg Williams and Nick Rutherford following a close loss against one of the top teams in the country. The Red Storm guards were minutes removed from a crushing loss to No. 11 Butler on Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena.

St. John’s had its top player (LJ Figueroa) limited to just 14 minutes, battling foul trouble, and its second leading scorer (Mustapha Heron) sidelined for the third straight contest. A double digit deficit did not prove to be insurmountable as the Johnnies erased a 23-point deficit before taking a late lead that didn’t last long enough for them to win, falling 60-58 in the Big East opener.

“I feel that we had our backs against the wall and all we could do is just come back swinging,” Williams said. “I feel like we did that. We were playing our brand of basketball. We just happened to come up short, but we’re going to bounce back and get ready for the next game.”

The two teams exchanged blows throughout the contest, Butler delivering the first hit with a 23-2 run to close the half 37-16. Carnesecca Arena came alive in the second period behind the hustle from William, Rutherford, and running mate Rasheem Dunn.

Rutherford, a graduate transfer added to the team last spring, finished with 15 points and 5 assists as leading scorer, Figueroa was held scoreless. Coach Mike Anderson elected to leave Figueroa on the bench down the stretch and ride the second unit group that staged one of the best comebacks of the year.

“They made plays. We dug a hole, but we got back in it. I think that’s the most important thing.,” Anderson said. “We have to learn how to finish, but we were right there. [Butler is] a very good basketball team, very experienced. In the BIG EAST, when you have to these kind of games experience is going to be a factor, but I think our guys will learn.

“We always talk about enjoying it until midnight, well this is going to hurt until midnight because the games keep coming. That’s one that we gave away and now we have to go find a way to steal one on the road.”