A day later than expected, the newest addition to St. John’s 2018-19 roster was announced Thursday morning as Marcellus Earlington signed and delivered his National Letter of Intent to St. John’s. He originally committed to the Red Storm in late February.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound forward is a former high-major football prospect who decided to pursue basketball entering his senior year at Don Bosco (N.J.) Prep, where he averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds, per St. John’s, in his final season.

It was a seemingly rapid recruitment process with St. John’s, which identified Earlington and hosted him for the Marquette and Seton Hall games in February before sealing a commitment on the heels of the formal scholarship offer.

“Marcellus is a versatile player who comes from a winning tradition at Don Bosco Prep,” said coach Chris Mullin via press release. “We believe his athleticism, physicality and strength will translate well at this level. He can thrive in our program because he has a relentless work ethic. Our staff is excited to welcome Marcellus to the St. John’s basketball family.”

The addition of Earlington joins early signees Greg Williams, a four-star guard from Louisiana, and 6-foot-9 Montverde (Fla.) CBD forward Josh Roberts. Next year the Red Storm will also feature first-time contributors Mikey Dixon, Sedee Keita, and Boubacar Diakite.

That list of newcomers is not finalized, however, as St. John’s continues to work the transfer market, searching for at least one grad transfer for the frontcourt. The Johnnies also remain involved with a pair of high school recruits.

Long-time target, five-star Jordan Brown is entering the home stretch of his recruitment as a decision may come during the signing period, which runs through mid-May. Despite being included in his final 7, the Brown and St. John’s marriage appears unlikely as he’s since entertained new suitors such as Arizona, Stanford, and North Carolina.

2018 Oak Hill (Va.) forward Maurice Calloo is expected to take an official visit to St. John’s at the end of the month following visits to Illinois and Michigan State. As reported on RedStormReport.com, Houston Baptist transfer David Caraher (3 years of eligibility remaining) is scheduled for an April 13 official visit to the Red Storm.

As it stands, there are three projected scholarships available for next season, assuming Shamorie Ponds returns after declaring for the NBA Draft. Kassoum Yakwe and Tariq Owens have both opted to pursue graduate transfers for their final season of eligibility.

After relying on walk-ons down the stretch of this past season, it seems the coaching staff is looking to replenish the rotation and have at least 11 eligible bodies with 1 or 2 sit-out transfers.