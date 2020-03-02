Johnnies Shoot Past #10 Creighton
As I was watching the last home game at Carnesecca Arena for St. John’s, I asked myself what team was this? Who was this team that was draining three after three in the second half? Creighton, the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news