St. John’s faced a crossroad in its season following a lopsided loss to Providence on Saturday that drop the Johnnies below .500 in conference play. Redshirt senior Marvin Clark managed just 6 points while prized transfer Mustapha Heron missed his first game of the season with a bruised knee.

Those two veterans turned in a crucial performance on Tuesday as St. John’s (18-7, 6-6 Big East) beat Butler 77-73 in Carnesecca Arena to regain sole possession of third place in the Big East standing. The duo combined for 46 points, 10 short of the team’s total production in its previous contest.

“I know for sure they are resilient,” said coach Chris Mullin. “They care about each other. They care about winning and they are learning how to be more consistent. I think the habits are there. The mindsets are there. It all comes down to consistency on gameday.”

Clark opened the scoring with a 3-pointer to set the tone en route to an 18-point game — 12 of which coming in the first half. But it was Heron’s show from start to finish as the junior guard scored a season-high 28 points on 15 shots, going 10 of 12 at the free throw line.

“I thought tonight his efficiency was key,” Mullin added. “I thought he made good decisions. I thought he did a much better job tonight attacking. I thought he also made good decisions when he was catching and shooting off of open spaces. That’s the key for him, he had a great game and we wouldn’t have won it without him.”

After watching his team struggle offensively without him, Heron said he entered this game with the same mindset as any other game: “You pick and choose your spots and you attack. We attack as a team and that’s pretty much it.”

“Just attack from beginning to end,” said Heron, who said he struggled to walk just days ago due to a significant bruise on his knee. “I think just trying to play off the closeouts and my teammates swinging the ball, just try to take my advantages. They were closing out late, after I think I hit a couple of shots in the first half, so then just trying to get to the basket.”

St. John’s quickly built a double-digit lead 5 minutes from tipoff and maintained that lead until a second half push from the Bulldogs. An 11-0 run midway through the period tied the game at 51 then Butler stole the lead with 16 seconds left.

Facing a one-point deficit, Mullin called on Shamorie Ponds to put points on the board and a hard drive to the basket sent him to the line where he made the first before missing the go-ahead try. It was an off game throughout for the Brooklyn native, finishing with 14 points on 12 shots but grabbed 7 rebounds.

Ponds did deliver one of the two overtime field goals for St. John’s — an And 1 finish that seemingly closed the door on Butler’s momentum. Ponds and Heron made 7 free throws in overtime to clinch the win.

“In this league as you see, every game comes down to a few plays,” Mullin said. “So, it is going to take a lot of resiliency to stay focused. After a win you realize you were a few plays away from the other side and vice versa. I think the approach our guys have had has been very transparent. Try and clean up everything that cost us the last game.”

—

Recruiting Watch: St. John’s received an early pledge from four-star wing Nate Tabor in January to jumpstart the 2020 cycle and the New York City native returned to campus on Tuesday to watch his future team. He took in his first game as a commit, last attending the Princeton game at Madison Square Garden in December during an official visit.

JOHNNIES TOP BUTLER, HOLD 3RD PLACE