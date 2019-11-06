The Mike Anderson era will formally commence as the first-year coach makes his St. John’s coaching debut Wednesday evening when the Red Storm open the regular season against Mercer. Anderson’s coaching record stands at 369-200 with 17 seasons without a losing record.

Inheriting a program in need of rebuilding after just one postseason appearance under former coach Chris Mullin, Anderson has attempted to reshape the roster while installing his system with the existing core returning from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad.

The Johnnies have passed its first two tests of the preseason so far — edging Temple in a closed scrimmage and handling business in its exhibition last week. Going forward, every game, every possession counts and spectators will grow to learn more about this year’s team in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been practicing hard the whole time up to this day,” said junior wing LJ Figueroa on Tuesday. “I think we prepped very well for this day. We’re going to showcase a good brand of basketball. We’re all going to go out and play hard and hopefully come out with a win.”

On the other side of the court, Mercer returns nine players from last season but will also have new leadership on the sideline with Greg Gary making his coaching debut after spending the last eight seasons with Matt Painter at Purdue, enjoying Sweet Sixteen trips the last 3 seasons and an Elite Eight appearance last year.

“They have a couple guys that really can put the ball in the hole,” Anderson said of Mercer. “[They have a] new coach so that means they have new energy on their basketball team. He comes from Purdue. Of course, you've seen the success that Purdue has had, so I'm sure they’ll do some of those things … hard-nosed defense, motion offense, multiple guys that can score, very versatile.”

At media day last month, Anderson admitted he was looking forward to getting some answers about his team with live competition against opposing programs. Mustapha Heron and Figueroa are expected to anchor the scoring load but outside of them, several names are competing to complementary roles with good preseason showings from sophomore big Josh Roberts and freshman forward Julian Champagne.

“I'm looking forward to our guys going out and hopefully playing at a level that our fans can appreciate,” Anderson said. “To me, the biggest thing is ‘can we build on it?’ I always think every game is a big game, no matter who we play. … The next big game on our schedule obviously is Mercer.”