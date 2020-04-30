Examining Figueroa's Draft Process Amid COVID-19
The details around the 2020 NBA Draft remain uncertain as COVID-19 continues to reshape the sports world. The 2019-2020 college season was cancelled before Selection Sunday but the NBA formally clo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news