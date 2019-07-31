Analysis: SJU 2019-20 Non-Con Schedule
A bit earlier than usual, St. John’s announced Tuesday its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The 13-game slate, released without tip off times or television designations for 12 of th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news